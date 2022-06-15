Fermenta Biotech and Kappa Bioscience announce partnership for K2VITAL, Vitamin K2 MK-7 range

Fermenta Biotech and Kappa Bioscience, a Norwegian entity, have announced a strategic partnership that positions Fermenta as the distributor of Kappa’s K2VITAL MCT and MCC range of vitamin K2 for the Indian market. The collaboration combines Kappa’s vitamin K2 manufacturing capabilities with Fermenta’s distribution network and market expertise in India.

Vitamin K2 controls the transport and distribution of calcium and has been found to work in synergy with vitamin D3. The arrangement between Fermenta and Kappa includes Kappa’s branded vitamin K2 MK-7 range of variants, K2VITAL, which is available in oil and powder formats for applications in the nutraceutical and food and beverage segments.

Jörg Büttinghaus, Executive VP Sales, Kappa Bioscience, commented on the partnership, “India offers a growing customer base for us, and we are confident that Fermenta’s capabilities will enable us to bring all the benefits K2 has to offer to the region.”

Prashant Nagre, MD, Fermenta Biotech, added, “Alongside vitamin D3, which has gained increasing importance for its role in immunity, we envisage vitamin K2 to also gain traction through its synergistic effect with vitamin D3.”