SPDS announces 12th annual conference, Disso India Ahmedabad 2024

Society for Pharmaceutical Dissolution Sciences (SPDS) announces the 12th Annual International Conference of SPDS – Disso India Ahmedabad 2024. In collaboration with the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS) and the Institute of Pharmacy, Nirma University, the event will occur on June 28 and 29, 2024 at the Institute of Pharmacy, Nirma University, Ahmedabad.

The conference will be attended by pharmaceutical R&D, QA, QC professionals, and academia from India and abroad, and showcase a lineup of speakers from the US, Europe, and Asia. The theme for the Disso India Ahmedabad 2024 is “Importance of Dissolution Science and Technology in Drug Development and Quality Assurance.”

Highlighting the significance of dissolution science, the conference will feature renowned speakers presenting various aspects of dissolution science and its applications. The event aims for the attendees to gain insights from industry experts and participate in discussions on cutting-edge technologies and scientific breakthroughs.

Dr Rajeev Raghuvanshi, Drugs Controller General of India will deliver the chief guest address at the inauguration function on June 28, 2024. Dr Tina Morris, Executive Director- AAPS, will be giving the welcome address

The line-up of speakers includes Dr Gopi Shankar, President, American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS) and Biotechnology R&D Executive Bala-Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, USA. Dr Gopi Shankar will present a talk titled ” For the Pursuit of Excellence in Pharmaceutical Science.”Dr Vinod P Shah, Ex-USFDA and pharmaceutical consultant, USA, will deliver a talk on ” Dissolution Science – Past, Present and Future”

Additionally the event will witness speakers such as Dr Deidre D Arcy Associate Professor, Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Technology, Pharmacist at Trinity College, Dublin, Dr Susan Bellmann CTO, The TIM Company, Netherlands, Dr Nikoletta Fotaki, Professor of Biopharmaceutics, Department of Life Sciences, Centre for Therapeutic Innovation (CTI), University of Bath, England, Dr Matthias G Wacker Associate Professor & Pharmacist, Department of Pharmacy, National University of Singapore, Dr Mathew Leigh Co-Founder & Technical Director, Biorelevant, UK, Samir Haddouchi MD, Sotax Pharma Services , Sotax Group, Orleans, Dr Mark Liddell Senior Manager, Dosage Form Performance Laboratory at US Pharmacopeia, MD, USA, Dr Rajkiran Narkhede Manager, Technical Services- BASF Pharma Solutions, South Asia, Dr Mukesh Kumar Founder Director, Ortiv-Q3 Research, Sotax Joint Venture Company , Ahmedabad, Dr G Kesavan Senior VP – Analytical Research and Development, Zydus Life Sciences, Ahmedabad and Dr Aditya Murthy Team Leader, Bio Pharmaceutics, Dr Reddy’s laboratories, Hyderabad who will share their expertise on dissolution science and its significance in drug formulation.

The conference will cover topics including advancements in dissolution general chapters, the role of excipients in modulating drug dissolution profiles, and the science of rate and its optimisation in drug formulations. The sessions aim to foster knowledge exchange, networking, and collaboration among the attendees.

Disso India Ahmedabad 2024 is being organised with the support of platinum partners SOTAX and ACG, and organisations such as USP, BASF, Lab India, TIM Company, Electrolab, Biorelevant, Borosi, Gattefosse, Lab Iconics and Image Provision.

As a registered NGO, SPDS aims to promote science and technological development in the field of dissolution science globally. The collaboration with AAPS and Nirma University aims to strengthen the conference’s objective of advancing pharmaceutical sciences.