Express Pharma

SPARC receives Priority Review Voucher associated with Sezaby approval 

SPARC intends to utilize the voucher to further accelerate its pipeline 

Latest Updates
By EP News Bureau
0 20

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) announced  that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted a Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher (PRV) associated with the approval of  Sezaby.  

A PRV is a tradable voucher granted by the FDA to encourage the development of new  treatments for rare pediatric diseases, that can be redeemed to receive a priority review  for a subsequent, separate drug application. 

“Receiving this Priority Review Voucher is a significant milestone for SPARC and a  testament to our commitment to addressing the urgent, unmet needs of patients,” said  Anil Raghavan, CEO of SPARC. “This award not only recognizes the therapeutic value of  Sezaby but also provides SPARC with additional strategic flexibility to accelerate our  pipeline development to bring more therapies to patients faster.”

EP News Bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.