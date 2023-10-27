SETU secures funding from HNIs

SETU aims to grow their business 30 times over the next five years, capitalising on strong category and channel growth

Setu Nutrition (SETU), direct-to-consumer supplements founded by Nihaal Mariwala and backed by the Mariwala Family of OmniActive Health Technologies, has secured substantial funding through investments made by High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) and family offices, including tennis icon Sania Mirza.

Nihaal Mariwala, Founder, SETU shared, “I am grateful for the support from our investors, who share a common vision of revolutionising the supplements category with novel products and a superior customer experience. We are experiencing a clear shift in consumers’ mindsets with increased awareness around preventive healthcare, and the path that SETU has adopted is futuristic. Our five-year strategy is centred around the expansion of personalised nutrition, direct-to-consumer channel experience, and clinically tested products in the dietary supplement category.”

This recent fundraising effort also attracted investments from leading investors, including Kate Dinshaw, Apurva Jain, Avinash Rajan, and the family offices of Dr. Kulin Kothari, Dr. Amit Maydeo, the Davda family, the Mody family, and the Bhogilal family.