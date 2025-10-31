Siegwerk announces entry into India’s pharma packaging ink segment with mineral oil-free range

Siegwerk has announced its entry into the pharmaceutical packaging segment in India with the introduction of mineral oil-free inks. The company stated that this move focuses on consumer safety and addresses concerns regarding ink migration within packaged products. It said the new product range aims to set packaging safety standards for the Indian pharma sector.

Conventional offset printing inks contain mineral oil hydrocarbons (MOHs), which are under regulatory scrutiny in various regions due to the possibility of migration from packaging into products. Mineral oil aromatic hydrocarbons (MOAHs) are referenced in global discussions for potential links to carcinogenic effects. Some countries are currently drafting regulations for restrictions, while certain brands have already applied limits or bans on their use in packaging.

Siegwerk stated that its mineral oil-free inks exclude mineral oils as an added ingredient. The development process is supported by a raw material introduction system guided by its global product safety team. According to the company, this approach includes oversight applied to all components used. Siegwerk said the method is intended to support consumer protection and aims to enhance the global acceptance of Indian pharmaceutical exports.

“As a company deeply committed to safety and sustainability, Siegwerk believes that the pharmaceutical industry must take a holistic view, recognising that packaging materials play a critical role in ensuring product integrity,” said Ashish Pradhan, President of Siegwerk Asia. “With our mineral oil-free ink systems, we are providing pharma brands in India with a safer, compliant alternative that protects consumers and aligns with evolving global standards.”

Regulatory bodies in the EU have begun actions related to MOHs in food and pharmaceutical packaging. At present, India does not have specific guidelines for printing inks used in pharmaceutical packaging. Siegwerk stated that it aims to increase awareness and support higher standards in this area.

The company says it expects long-term demand growth in India’s pharmaceutical sector, particularly for packaging intended for export. The launch follows Siegwerk’s INR 350 crore investment directed towards ink systems designed to meet regulatory expectations and prepare for future packaging requirements. This development aligns with the company’s global efforts related to packaging materials used in pharmaceuticals and healthcare.