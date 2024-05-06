Sharp spike in pharma, healthcare funding in April 2024, touches $332 mn

API Holdings secured the biggest deal ($216 million), followed by La Renon ( $70 million) and Biodeal Pharmaceuticals ($13.2 million).

Funding was raised by 291 per cent for the sector in April 2024, 1045 per cent higher than the same month last year ($29 million) , accounting for $332 million, over 15 rounds in total.

In terms of stage-wise funding, the majority of it occurred in the final stages (86.2 per cent), followed by 12.2 per cent in the early-stage and 1.5 per cent in the seed-stage.

This is the highest observed number since November 2023 ($500 million)