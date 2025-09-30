Saroj G. Warke receives “Women Empowerment Principles Leadership 2025” Award 

Saroj G. Warke, Co-founder and IT Director of HiMedia Laboratories has received the prestigious “Women Empowerment Principles Leadership 2025 Award”. The honor was conferred on 19th September 2025 at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Dubai, by Mohamed Hussain Shareef, Ambassador of Maldives to the UAE, during the 26th Asian Business & Social Forum (ABSF) 2025 and the 16th Edition of the World’s Greatest Brands & Leaders Asia & GCC Awards and Summit.

The occasion was further graced by the presence of H.H. Sheikh Al Hassan Bin Ali Al Nuaimi, Member of the Royal Family, Emirate of Ajman, UAE.

Warke’s recognition for the “Women Empowerment Principles Leadership Award” highlights her visionary leadership, dedication to empowering women, and transformative contributions to both science and society. As a distinguished guest at ABSF 2025, she shared her insights on the role of technology, innovation, and women’s leadership in shaping the future of biotech and corporate ecosystems, thus reinforcing the forum’s mission to celebrate leaders who inspire, empower, and create global impact.

Warke, together with Dr. Gangadhar M. Warke and Vishnu M. Warke has propelled HiMedia from a kitchen-based startup in 1974 into a global bioscience leader with a presence in over 150 countries. Warke, as a pioneer in digital transformation, she spearheaded the implementation of SAP HANA in 2014, making HiMedia the first Indian life sciences company to adopt this real-time platform. She has since driven enterprise-wide transformation through AI platforms, IoT-enabled laboratories, smart warehouses, and globally certified data systems, ensuring HiMedia remains at the forefront of innovation.

Warke’s leadership philosophy rests on five pillars, which include biotechnology, information technology, human resource development, global marketing, and holistic wellness. Her efforts have fostered operational excellence, global expansion, employee engagement, and a unique integration of technology with well-being. Beyond her corporate achievements, she is a certified Yoga Therapist from AYUSH and a Pregnancy Yoga/GrabhSanskar trainer, integrating holistic health and spiritual growth with scientific innovation.

Equally committed to social responsibility, Warke has championed initiatives in autism education, regenerative medicine research, Manmade forest-Miyawaki, and educational support for underprivileged communities. She actively mentors women professionals, ensuring they have clear pathways to leadership, thus making inclusivity a cornerstone of HiMedia’s growth.

This recognition affirms Warke’s enduring influence as a leader who combines strategic foresight with empathy and resilience, inspiring women across industries to break barriers and pursue ambitious goals. Her journey exemplifies how science, technology, and compassion can come together to create a lasting societal impact.