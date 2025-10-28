Sanofi India appoints Deepak Arora as Managing Director effective October 27, 2025

Sanofi India has announced the appointment of Deepak Arora as the company’s Managing Director, effective from October 27, 2025. The appointment was approved by the Board of Directors on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, and is subject to the approval of shareholders and the Central Government.

In his new role, Deepak Arora will define and drive the strategic vision for India in line with Sanofi’s global strategy. He will lead strategic priorities to accelerate innovation and organisational agility, while ensuring operational excellence across all business functions.

Arora will also promote Sanofi India’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) culture, with a focus on embedding the company’s core values across operations.

Deepak Arora has more than 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, spanning North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. He has held leadership roles in commercial operations, sales and marketing, and general management, with experience in business acquisitions and sustainable growth across multinational organisations.

Commenting on the appointment, Aditya Narayan, Chairman of the Board, Sanofi India said, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am delighted to welcome Deepak Arora as the Managing Director. His extensive pharmaceutical experience across diverse geographies aligns perfectly with our endeavour to serve patients throughout India. We are confident that under his leadership, Sanofi will continue to thrive and innovate. We extend our wholehearted support and best wishes as he embarks on this significant journey.”

Deepak Arora holds a Bachelor’s degree in Botany and Zoology from the University of Lucknow and an MBA from the Indira Gandhi National Open University.