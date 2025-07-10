Sai Parenterals secures $5.82M equity investment from Marquee investors
The round was led by MARQUEE investors-SAMARSH CAPITAL: Vyom Partners, and funds managed by Blue Lotus Capital
Sai Parenterals has announced the successful completion of a USD 5.82 million (Rs 50 crore) equity investment round by a group of marquee investors.
The capital will support the company’s growth plans for establishing its international footprint.
Samarsh Capital, Vyom Partners, and funds associated with Blue Lotus Capital led the fundraising round.