Sai Life Sciences adopts Dassault Systèmes’ ONE Lab industry solution

Sai Life Sciences has adopted Dassault Systèmes’ “ONE Lab” industry solution experience based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. The solution, which leverages BIOVIA applications, helps optimise productivity, ensure data accuracy and data security, and enable seamless data accessibility and analysis.

Sai Life Sciences has implemented “ONE Lab” to bolster security measures, and facilitate effortless data access and analysis. Utilising “ONE Lab,” Sai Life Sciences is creating an integrated digital platform for its research and development (R&D) and chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) laboratories, to effectively tackle notable challenges ailing the research in this sector, specifically associated with project implementation.

The primary objectives of this selection encompass error reduction, time-saving, the promotion of sustainability practices, and the establishment of a unified, reliable source of information to facilitate multi-stakeholder collaboration spanning research, development and commercial manufacturing.

A company statement informed that “ONE Lab” offers numerous benefits, including optimisation of laboratories and knowledge utilisation for accelerated time-to-market. Furthermore, it contributes to a substantial reduction in compliance risk through the standardisation of processes and enhanced data quality. Additionally, the solution delivers a remarkable boost in productivity and efficiency through streamlined processes and automation, leading to a reduction in cycle time, thereby enabling real-time project tracking and expediting decision-making.