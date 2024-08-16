Romaco Pharmatechnik GmbH appoints Jochen Schmidt as New Managing Director

Romaco Holding GmbH has announced the appointment of Jochen Schmidt as the new Managing Director of Romaco Pharmatechnik GmbH. Schmidt will oversee the company’s production site in Karlsruhe, Germany, where over 200 employees manufacture pharmaceutical machinery under the Noack and Siebler brands.

“Jochen Schmidt is an extremely experienced and internationally recognised manager, and we’re delighted to have him on board as Managing Director of Romaco Pharmatechnik GmbH”, stated Jens Torkel, Managing Director of the Romaco Group.

Jochen Schmidt brings 25 years of experience in mechanical engineering, research and development, and international business development to his new role. His career includes several years as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at a European textile machinery manufacturer in China. Before joining Romaco, Schmidt served as Managing Director and CEO of an international textile industry supplier for over a decade. Trained initially as an industrial mechanic, Schmidt later earned a degree in precision engineering, maintaining a strong focus on the machinery and equipment sector throughout his career.

“I’m personally looking forward enormously to my new job and the exciting challenges that await me at this technologically very strong company with its worldwide sales and service organisation”, emphasised Jochen Schmidt, Managing Director of Romaco Pharmatechnik GmbH. “My number one focus will be on realising our existing growth potential and strengthening our operational excellence (OPEX). I attach great importance to a transparent corporate culture coupled with a high degree of individual responsibility and a lived process of continuous improvement. I’m aiming for sustainable corporate development, both in terms of climate protection and in the sense of longstanding, international customer relationships.”