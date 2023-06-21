Romaco India move into new offices in Thane in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Romaco India, Romaco’s Indian branch, has moved into new offices in Thane in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. 30 employees will be based at Romaco India’s Sales & Service Center in the new premises.

A company statement informed, “Romaco India’s workforce has almost tripled since the official opening in 2019. In addition to eight sales staff, 17 service technicians take care of local customers’ needs. Over 350 Romaco machines and lines are currently in operation in the Indian pharmaceutical, nutraceuticals, food, cosmetics and chemical industries. In order to respond quickly and flexibly to all support requests, Romaco India has its own spare parts warehouse.”

“Our dense service network is one of our key strengths. We offer our customers fast response and delivery times as well as excellent service quality, which is reliably assured by our highly qualified employees,” informed Sanjeev Nimkar, MD, Romaco India.

Romaco India’s new offices were officially inaugurated at a ceremony attended by 100 invited guests, including the employees’ families. Jan Clement, Sales Director at Romaco Kilian in Cologne (Germany), and Nimkar inaugurated the office.

“Moving to new offices always means more than just a change of address. It represents a new beginning with a lot of opportunities and the chance to develop further. The new surroundings are conducive to creativity, and they motivate us to work together even more effectively to increase our overall productivity. From that perspective, the new premises hold enormous potential for Romaco India,” said Nimkar.