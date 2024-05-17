SII invests in IntegriMedical’s Needle-Free Injection System technology

Serum Institute of India (SII), has announced an investment in IntegriMedical, acquiring a 20 per cent stake in the company, to advance Needle-Free Injection System technology.

IntegriMedical has developed a US patented Needle-Free Injection System (N-FIS) that utilises high-velocity jet stream using mechanical power to effectively and consistently administer biologics and drugs. The innovative drug delivery solution aims to alleviate pain during administration, providing needle-phobic patients with a pleasant and stress-free experience. IntegriMedical’s N-FIS has received regulatory approvals from CDSCO, CE, MDSAP and is ISO 13485 certified.

According to a press release, N-FIS will be available in the Indian private market, offering patients and healthcare providers an alternative to traditional needle-based injections. The technology’s advantages include the elimination of needle-phobia, alleviation of pain during administration, convenience of use, and prevention of needle-stick injuries and cross-contamination.