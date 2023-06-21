Lupin gets US FDA approval for Tiotropium dry powder inhaler

Lupin has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder, 18 mcg/capsule, a generic equivalent of Spiriva HandiHaler (Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder), 18 mcg/capsule of Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals. This product will be manufactured at Lupin’s Pithampur facility in India.

“We are delighted to receive the final approval for generic Spiriva HandiHaler from the US FDA. This builds on our commitment to serving unmet needs for our patients across the world. This is the first generic approval for Spiriva HandiHaler in the US, and is also the first DPI approval from India for the US. This is an important milestone in our journey of building our respiratory franchise globally,” said Vinita Gupta, CEO, Lupin.

Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder (RLD Spiriva) had estimated annual sales of $1,264 million in the US. (IQVIA MAT Mar 2023).