Rethinking R&D to balance efficiency, innovation and sustainability

Optimising R&D budgets for pharma companies in today’s high-cost, high-risk environment involves a multi-pronged approach to balance efficiency with innovation. Here are key strategies that can be adopted to maximise innovation and deliver impactful therapy.

Optimise portfolio management

◆ Pipeline optimisation: Conduct regular reviews of the R&D pipeline to identify underperforming projects and reallocate resources to higher-potential programs. This flexibility ensures that R&D budgets are always directed toward projects with the best risk-reward ratio.

◆ Adaptive trial designs: Use adaptive trials that allow modifications in response to interim results. This can optimise both cost and development time.

Focus on high-value therapeutic areas

◆ Strategic prioritisation: Target diseases with high unmet needs where competition is lower, but demand is high, like certain cancers, neurological disorders, or rare diseases, Orphan drug indications etc. This focus can also yield higher pricing power and a favourable reimbursement landscape.

◆ Repurpose existing compounds: Repurposing compounds with known safety profiles for new indications reduces time and cost in the early development stages, enabling faster entry into clinical trials with lower risk.

Adopt data-driven decision making

◆ Advanced analytics: Use of predictive analytics and machine learning to identify high potential compounds and forecast trial outcomes.

◆Real-world evidence (RWE): Utilisation of RWE from existing patient data to inform drug development decisions and identify unmet needs, reducing trial costs and duration

Collaborate and co-innovate

◆ Partnerships with food tech and biotech: Partnering with innovative food tech and biotech firms allow pharma companies to access cuttingedge technologies and promising pipelines

◆ Academic collaborations: Working with academic institutions for early-stage research can bring new expertise and ideas without the full burden of in-house costs.

Implement cost-efficient operational practices

◆ Outsourcing and CRO partnerships: Strategic outsourcing to Contract Research Organisations (CROs) for specific R&D phases or functions reduces fixed costs and allows scalability. CROs also provide access to specialised expertise and geographic reach.

◆ Automation in laboratory work: Automation of repetitive lab tasks and data collection, can significantly reduce costs and increase efficiency.

Use agile budgeting techniques

◆ Stage-gated funding: Implement stage-gated budgeting to fund projects based on milestone achievements. This approach limits the financial commitment to underperforming programs and reallocates funds to higher-value opportunities.

◆ Portfolio diversification: Spread investments across different therapeutic areas and modalities (e.g., small molecules, biologics, gene therapies) to balance risk and capitalise on diverse market potential.

Engage regulators early

◆ Early engagement for fast-track approvals: Engaging regulatory agencies early can help companies align with guidance that allows for expedited approval pathways. This reduces regulatory uncertainty and accelerates time-to-market for high-value therapies.

Enhance talent and resource utilisation

◆ Cross-functional teams: Use cross-functional teams tha