Rajnish Rohatgi appointed as CEO of Orchid AMS

Orchid Pharma, a Chennai-based pharmaceutical company catering across the pharmaceutical value chain (discovery to delivery) with expertise in R&D and marketing, has announced the appointment of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Rajnish Rohatgi. He will be responsible for setting up a new division focused on promoting the rational use of anti-infectives, to favourably impact a key aspect of Indian public health.

Rohatgi, a seasoned leader has over 35 years of experience in steering both B2C and B2B product and service businesses across sectors including consumer goods and healthcare. He has also held prominent positions at companies like Unilever, Max Hospital, and Becton Dickinson.

Backed by a string educational foundation from IIT Kanpur and IIM Calcutta, he previously, in 2022-23 Rohatgi consulted with Orchid Pharma and was instrumental in developing a unique strategy and business plan focused on entering the domestic formulations market, with a range of antibiotics. Recognising his exceptional expertise, Orchid Pharma invited him to join full-time.

Commenting on his new role, Rohatgi said, “I am delighted to join Orchid Pharma at this specific juncture in its lifescycle as Orchid is poised for remarkable growth in the pharmaceutical sector. Moreover, there is a solid purpose that we will be driving – promoting rational use of antibiotics, thereby positively impacting Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR), a crucial aspect of Indian public health. I am looking forward to building and leading the team towards achieving new milestones and making meaningful contributions to healthcare in India.”