Rajeev Juneja takes charge as senior VP of PHDCCI

Hemant Jain has taken charge as the new President of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, effective October 10, 2024. He succeeds Sanjeev Agrawal, who now assumes the role of Immediate Former President, PHDCCI. Further, Rajeev Juneja, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Mankind Pharma, has taken over as the Senior Vice President and Anil Gupta as Vice President, PHDCCI.

On commencement of this new role, Hemant Jain, President, PHDCCI and Managing Director of KLJ Group of Companies said, “I am committed to building on the strong foundation laid by my predecessors and working closely with all stakeholders to drive innovation, industry growth, and a self-reliant India for Viksit Bharat @2047, marching towards the peak of progress.”

Rajeev Juneja, Senior VP, PHDCCI and Vice Chairman and MD, Mankind Pharma, added, “I am excited to take on this new role and work alongside Hemant Jain to further strengthen the Chamber’s initiatives and foster a positive business environment in India.”

Anil Gupta, VP, PHDCCI and, Chairman and MD, KEI Industries, shared, “I look forward to working closely with the new team to foster greater collaboration across industries, enhance business opportunities, and contribute to India’s economic and industrial growth, with a focus on sustainability and innovation.”