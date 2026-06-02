Quality under pressure: Strengthening continuity amid geopolitical uncertainty

As geopolitical tensions continue to disrupt global trade routes, increase supply chain uncertainty, and intensify regulatory scrutiny, quality operations within the Indian pharma industry are rapidly changing from compliance-focused functions into strategic pillars of continuity. Once considered a back-office discipline, quality management is now firmly in the boardroom, as companies reckon with vulnerabilities that stretch across geographies, logistics networks, and supplier bases.

The sector accounts for over $58 billion in revenues in 2025-26, with projections cited by Dr Ranjit Barshikar, CEO, QbD International and United Nations/MPP Geneva Adviser suggesting it could cross $130 billion by 2030. But getting there demands a fundamental rethink of how quality is structured, staffed, and sustained under pressure.

The China dependency: A quality time bomb

One of the most persistent risks facing Indian pharma manufacturers is the industry’s heavy dependence on China for key starting materials (KSMs) and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). For decades, this arrangement offered cost advantages that were difficult to resist. Today, however, that dependence is being exposed as a serious quality liability.

According to Dr Barshikar, sourcing 65-70 per cent of KSMsfrom China introduces sudden trade-halt risks, where supply shortages force rapid switching to unverified secondary chemical vendors, directly affecting quality standards. He further warns that hurriedly purchased raw material from alternative sources increases the risk of unexpected nitrosamine or mutagenic contamination.

When supply from primary Chinese vendors is cut off, whether due to trade tensions, port shutdowns, or regulatory action, manufacturers are forced to find alternatives quickly. But speed and quality assurance are often in conflict. Rushed procurement from unverified vendors introduces risks that can take months or years to fully surface. Nitrosamine contamination, in particular, has been a flashpoint for global regulators over the past several years, triggering large-scale recalls and heightened inspection activity.

Compounding the raw material challenge, Dr Barshikar notes that quality units may also face severe concurrent variations for alternative manufacturing site registrations when primary sources are disrupted, adding a significant regulatory burden on top of an already stretched quality function.

Rerouted ships, degraded products: The quality crisis

Beyond raw material sourcing, geopolitical instability is creating serious logistics-related quality risks, particularly for companies handling temperature-sensitive biologics, injectables, and complex formulations. The ongoing conflict in West Asia and US tariffs are putting severe strain on revenue and logistics.

Dr Barshikar points out that extended shipping routes via the Cape of Good Hope are likely to degrade temperature-sensitive biologics and active ingredients, and that longer transit times may cause stability issues before ingredients even arrive at manufacturing sites.

Mohan Jain, Director, Naprod Life Sciences, describes these disruptions as a problem with direct quality consequences. “The ongoing conflict in West Asia has created shipping bottlenecks, sharply increased freight costs (in some cases doubling transport charges and surcharges), and forced rerouting of critical cargo, including APIs and excipients bound for India and exported finished formulations out of India,” he says

“These dynamics extend lead times, create customs unpredictability, and intensify cold-chain failure risks for temperature-sensitive products, thereby escalating the scrutiny and resource requirements for quality control processes and logistics monitoring,” Jain adds.

For a specialty manufacturer producing products that require strict cold-chain integrity and cGMP compliance, these pressures mean quality teams must plan for extended transit times, enhanced oversight of logistics performance, and more rigorous inbound inspection protocols, combining risk forecasting and compliance agility to safeguard product integrity during shipment and storage as geopolitical tensions evolve.

Price volatility and the supplier qualification challenge

Geopolitical pressures are not just disrupting logistics. They are also changing the economics of raw material procurement in ways that have significant downstream quality consequences.

As Jain notes, geopolitical tensions have resulted in widespread price volatility for APIs, solvents, and other key raw inputs, particularly those sourced from China. Recent reports cited by Jain highlight surges of up to 60 per cent in raw material prices and significant logistic cost inflation, which strain procurement strategies and force companies to re-evaluate supplier qualification frameworks. Higher freight costs and expensive local KSM alternatives, Dr Barshikar adds, may add further woes to the industry.

This puts quality teams in a difficult spot. Cost pressures push procurement towards cheaper or less-established suppliers, while regulatory expectations around supplier qualification are simultaneously tightening. Jain explains that this environment requires companies to revalidate vendor capabilities continuously, expand supplier directories, and maintain deeper documentation to ensure regulatory compliance and batch traceability.

These sourcing challenges have a cascading effect on compliance processes. As Jain observes, auditors now increasingly expect cross-verified audit trails, digital records, and multi-tier supplier assessments even for alternate sources introduced in response to supply shortages. Maintaining operational continuity means balancing the urgency of diversifying input sources with the rigour of qualification and change control processes. This often results in parallel supplier development tracks, written evidence of qualification activities, and harmonised documentation that satisfies both domestic regulators and global markets.

Dr Barshikar suggest that quality units run parallel qualification protocols to ensure at least three vendors exist per API. He also recommends that companies draft a Supplier Quality Agreement template specifically for high-risk regions.

Regulatory scrutiny intensifies at the worst possible moment

Just as companies are dealing with supply chain volatility, cost inflation, and logistics disruptions, they are also facing sharper scrutiny from global regulators. Dr Barshikar points out that the USFDA, EMA, WHO, and CDSCO are increasing unannounced inspections to detect quality issues caused by supply pressures, and that global regulators now demand rigorous lifecycle risk management reports for every critical starting material.

Delays in regulatory inspections are creating their own bottlenecks. Delay in global regulatory inspections may cause plants to wait months for clearance to launch new products, adding to the pressure on quality teams, who must maintain any-time audit readiness rather than preparing only for scheduled visits.

Geopolitical barriers are also making supplier audits harder to conduct. Dr Barshikar flags that geopolitical border restrictions and costs may prevent quality teams from performing on-site vendor audits. Reliance on remote, desk-based photo or paper audits hides operational deficiencies at the raw material source resulting into higher risks of failures and delay in manufacturing operations and supply chain. Over the period it may result in data integrity issues.

Regulatory expectations are also tightening around traceability, supply-chain transparency, and data integrity, particularly following high-profile quality incidents globally. As Jain notes, pharmaceutical quality teams must invest in enhanced laboratory capabilities, digital recordkeeping, and proactive inspection readiness, moving beyond reactive compliance. Balancing rising compliance costs with operational efficiency requires sophisticated risk-based quality management systems that clearly define each control and demonstrate how it mitigates risks to product safety and efficacy.

Digital transformation: From compliance tool to strategic enabler

Against this backdrop, digitalisation is emerging as one of the most important enablers of quality continuity. Dr Barshikar identifies digitised quality ecosystems, predictive AI modelling, in-house analytical facilities and expertise, and advanced quality systems as the key priorities for the next phase of pharma quality management. Transitioning to paperless plants, minimising human errors, and driving quality culture to achieve quality maturity, he says, will be added advantages from a patient safety perspective.

Companies are deploying digital QMS platforms to centralise documentation, automate compliance workflows, and strengthen traceability across multi-tier supplier networks. Dr Barshikar points to the implementation of continuous process verification (CPV) via predictive software that flags material variations instantly, alongside AI-driven document management systems being used to fast-track regulatory variation filings across multiple regions.

The industry is also looking at AI-driven drug discovery as a longer-term strategic lever. Adoption of AI in drug development, Dr Barshikar notes, is expected to reduce development timelines and may save 50 per cent of time and costs, positioning India as an innovator for the world rather than just a generic supplier.

To address the challenge of remote auditing, organisations may deploy high-definition smart glasses for real-time, interactive remote visual facility tours, a technology Dr Barshikar highlights as a practical solution to the on-site audit gap created by geopolitical border restrictions.

For Jain, the technological changes in quality functions are inseparable from broader business continuity planning. He notes that, technologically, adopting advanced quality frameworks with real-time data analytics, integrated supplier portals, predictive risk modeling, and tools like blockchain for traceability enhances transparency, streamlines compliance, and enables faster responses to regulatory or geopolitical shifts, supporting robust product quality and supply chain integrity.

Risk management as organisational culture

Beyond technology and process changes, industry leaders are increasingly recognising that building genuine quality continuity requires a deeper cultural shift. Jain is clear on this point: embedding risk management into organisational culture, rather than treating it as a compliance formality, enables more agile responses to unforeseen global events while maintaining product quality and operational continuity.

To reduce the impact of disruptions, Indian pharma companies are adopting multi-layered strategies, Jain notes. They are diversifying suppliers to avoid dependence on single geographies, increasing buffer stocks for critical inputs, and tracking supplier performance through metrics like on-time delivery, CoA consistency, and audit history. These efforts are supported by digital quality management systems that centralise documentation, automate compliance checks, and enhance traceability across the supply chain.

This cultural shift is also changing the role of the quality professional. Where quality was once seen primarily as a function responsible for catching and correcting defects, it is increasingly being treated as a core part of business strategy, one that informs procurement decisions, supplier strategies, logistics planning, and regulatory engagement. For Jain, maintaining stringent quality management alongside R&D integration is central to how Naprod approaches this challenge, ensuring that quality considerations are built into product development from the start, not bolted on at the end.

Building domestic capacity and going beyond generics

While digital transformation and supplier diversification address immediate vulnerabilities, industry leaders are clear that long-term continuity will require structural investments in domestic manufacturing. Dr Barshikar points to India’s investment in ‘plug-and-play’ mega bulk drug parks as a foundational step, aiming for self-reliance in KSMs and reducing the country’s dependence on China.

Jain frames this argument in terms of both quality and continuity. Future-proofing quality functions, he says, requires both structural and technological investments beyond short-term fixes. Structurally, building domestic capacity for key APIs, solvents, and excipients, supported by government incentives and production subsidies, can reduce dependence on international supply chains and strengthen the ability to maintain consistent quality and uninterrupted supply when disruptions occur.

At the same time, companies are shifting their strategic ambitions. Dr Barshikar notes that Indian pharma companies are moving toward high-value biologics and biosimilars, strengthening regulatory standards through USFDA-compliant plants, and diversifying into emerging markets like Africa and Southeast Asia to reduce dependency on the US/China axis. This strategic expansion is inseparable from quality, as entering regulated markets and high-value product segments demands quality systems of a higher order.

According to Dr Barshikar, drugs worth over $236 billion are expected to lose patent exclusivity between 2025 and 2032, a patent cliff that opens significant market share for Indian generic manufacturers in the US and Europe. Capturing that opportunity will require strong quality systems, reliable supply chains, and the ability to sustain compliance across multiple markets at the same time.

Quality as competitive advantage

As geopolitical uncertainty becomes a long-term reality rather than a passing disruption, Indian pharmaceutical companies are arriving at an important realisation: quality continuity is not just a regulatory obligation. It is what sets companies apart in global markets.

Companies that can demonstrate supply chain transparency, consistent product quality, and forward-looking risk management are better placed to retain regulatory approvals, hold on to key customers, and compete for market share as global buyers look to spread their sourcing away from single-country dependencies.

The industry’s response is already taking shape through supplier diversification, digital quality transformation, predictive analytics, stronger audit frameworks, and investments in domestic manufacturing. Any-time audit readiness, advanced quality systems, and supply chain de-risking are emerging as the defining priorities for Indian pharma’s quality leadership. Going forward, quality systems are expected to become more proactive, technologydriven, and closely tied to broader business continuity strategies as Indian pharma prepares for a more uncertain global environment.

For Indian pharma’s ambition to be the world’s pharmacy, quality under pressure is not just a challenge to manage. It is what will determine which companies lead, and which fall behind, in the years ahead.

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