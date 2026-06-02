The new playbook for pharma manufacturing

The global operating environment has changed fundamentally. Wars are disrupting trade routes and political tensions are reshaping supply chains. Energy markets are volatile, export restrictions are increasing, and governments are prioritising healthcare security and domestic manufacturing capability.

These are no longer isolated disruptions but significant shifts. As a result, the old manufacturing playbook is becoming outdated. For years, pharma manufacturing was built for efficiency. Today, it must also be built for resilience.

This matters because pharma depends on uninterrupted product movement through interconnected supply chains. In such an environment, instability quickly becomes a manufacturing problem.

And the challenge goes beyond just freight disruption. Pharma is a downstream industry of petrochemicals. APIs rely on solvents and intermediates linked to crude oil and natural gas. Packaging materials such as blister packs, plastic bottles, and vials also depend heavily on petrochemical derivatives.

When conflict disrupts energy and petrochemical markets, the creates a ripple effect across pharma manufacturing, from raw materials and packaging to utilities and transportation. That means the challenge is no longer only operational. It is strategic.

Manufacturing leaders are now being forced to rethink long-held assumptions around sourcing, inventory, operations and investment priorities.

From cost optimisation to operational resilience

The pharma industry has always rewarded efficiency. Companies reduced inventory aggressively and supplier bases became narrower. So, manufacturing had also moved toward scale concentration. But recent disruptions have exposed the weakness of over optimised systems.

“Efficiency without resilience is a fragile advantage,” says Dr Sanjit Singh Lamba, Managing Partner, Tryllium Consulting. He points out that “the old formula of singlesource procurement, maximum cost efficiency, and lean inventories worked in a more stable world. In the current environment, it exposes manufacturers to avoidable risk.”

That reality is now reshaping manufacturing strategy. The COVID-19 pandemic was the first major warning. Since then, Red Sea disruptions, West Asia tensions, freight instability, and energy volatility have reinforced the same lesson repeatedly. Continuity matters as much as cost.

Dr Himanshu Saxena, a pharma veteran in manufacturing and supply chain operations, explains that companies are now reworking their operations around disruption readiness.

He informs, “Plants are also carrying higher levels of critical raw materials to buffer against increasingly frequent disruptions. Operating models have become more agile, with shorter planning cycles, more frequent scenario reviews, and tighter coordination across sourcing, manufacturing, logistics, and commercial teams.”

This marks a major shift in manufacturing thinking. The objective is no longer only to manufacture at the lowest cost, but to continue manufacturing during instability.

That distinction is becoming strategically important.

Over-concentrated supply chains: A clear risk

One of the biggest vulnerabilities exposed over the past few years has been geographic concentration.

Many pharma supply chains became heavily dependent on limited regions for APIs, intermediates, chemicals, and packaging materials. That concentration improved efficiency during stable periods. But it also increased systemic risk.

Today, manufacturing leaders are rethinking dependence on single geographies and single-source suppliers.

According to Dr Lamba, “Procurement is no longer just about negotiating cost. It now sits at the center of risk management, with sourcing decisions shaped as much by geopolitical exposure and route reliability as by price.”

Thus, diversification is increasingly being viewed as business protection.

Dr Bikash Kumar Nayak, Plant Head, Aurobindo Pharma states, “Geopolitical friction, protectionist tariffs, and severe maritime bottlenecks have transformed regionalisation, flexibility, automation, and digital visibility from forward-looking goals into immediate, non-negotiable operational requirements.”

Naresh Kumar Gaur, Ex-Executive VP-Operations, Stallion Laboratories highlights how supply chain teams are already responding to this reality. “In pharma it has led to increase of alternate sources (approved) of materials, focusing more on indigenous ones,” he says.

This shift is also influencing manufacturing strategies at the policy level. The government is now encouraging domestic manufacturing capabilities for healthcare and pharma. India’s push toward API self-reliance and production-linked incentive schemes reflects this broader trend.

Thus regional manufacturing is no longer only an economic discussion. It is becoming an important security discussion.

Inventory: Not just a finance metric

For decades, lean inventory was considered as a best practice in operations. But when shipping routes become unreliable or lead times expand suddenly, low inventory becomes a vulnerability. Manufacturing leaders are therefore reassessing how inventory is positioned across the supply chain.

The shift is not toward excessive stockpiling but towards intelligent buffering of critical materials.

Not every material requires the same level of protection. But critical APIs, key starting materials, and high-risk imports increasingly require stronger inventory safeguards.

Inventory is no longer simply a finance metric. It is now part of manufacturing resilience strategy.

The shift to predictive intelligence

Traditional manufacturing systems were designed to respond to disruption after it occurred but that approach has become redundant.

come redundant. In a volatile world, manufacturing leaders need earlier visibility into operational risk. They must now continuously assess geopolitical exposure, logistics vulnerability, energy shortages and supplier dependency. This needs investment in digital systems, integrated planning, and predictive intelligence. Luckily, many companies have taken note.

Saxena explains that many organisations are “investing in real-time monitoring, digital dashboards, and stronger planning visibility so they can spot disruptions earlier and respond faster across the network.” This shouldn’t be viewed only as a technology upgrade, but also as a leadership shift. So, scenario planning is becoming essential. Companies can no longer assume stability and must prepare for volatility as a constant operating condition.

Dr Nayak captures this shift clearly. “The industry has shifted away from cost-focused, ‘just-in-time’ models toward resilient, agile, and ‘just-in-case’ planning,” he says. This defines the manufacturing transition now underway across the industry.

From fixed to flexible manufacturing

Traditional manufacturing systems struggle during disruption and hence the industry is moving toward greater operational flexibility.

This includes regional manufacturing capability, multi-site production strategies, faster technology transfer systems and distributed supply networks.

According to Saxena, “regional networks are proving more resilient because they distribute risk more effectively and reduce the impact of localised disruptions.” This flexibility is becoming very important for both operational continuity and regulatory compliance. Companies are also redesigning production structures to improve agility.

Saxena explains, “Teams are also building greater operational flexibility by splitting production stages across sites, and producing bulk intermediates in selected plants while carrying out final processing and regional packaging closer to demand centres.” This, in turn, reduces concentration risk while improving agility and responsiveness to market disruption.

Smart manufacturing: A non-negotiable

Another major shift underway is automation and digital manufacturing .

Labour shortages, rising compliance complexity, energy costs and operational volatility are pushing the industry toward smarter systems. Gaur believes this transition has become urgent. “Lean operations is no more a fancy word but has to be practiced day in day out by each team member. Rework has become non affordable; cost of poor execution is a killer,” he says.

That pressure is increasing investment in automation, digitalisation and AI-led manufacturing and operations. Saxena argues that “AI, machine learning, automation and digitalisation should move from side conversations to the centre of operating strategy.” This is becoming especially important as manufacturing complexity increases.

Modern pharma operations now require faster decisions, tighter compliance control, stronger traceability, and better resource utilisation. Digital systems help manufacturers improve visibility, reduce process losses, lower human error and strengthen operational consistency.

That is particularly relevant in a highly regulated industry where quality failures carry major consequences.

Manufacturing leadership must be strategic

One of the biggest transformation is probably the role of the manufacturing leader itself. Historically, manufacturing leadership focused on operational execution. Productivity, quality, compliance and cost management defined success.

But, that role is now expanding rapidly. Manufacturing strategy can no longer operate separately from business strategy. This is because manufacturing resilience now directly affects corporate resilience. The strongest manufacturing organisations will be the ones that combine efficiency with adaptability, visibility and foresight.

As Saxena puts it, “crises can no longer be treated as exceptional events; they are now part of the operating environment.”

That may be the defining lesson for pharma manufacturing leaders today.

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