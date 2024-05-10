Qila.io collaborates with Mascot Spincontrol to bring transparency in clinical research

Blockchain-as-a-service company Qila.io has partnered with global clinical research center Mascot Spincontrol to bring about transparency in clinical research through blockchain.

The aim of the collaboration is to ensure that clinical trial data is secure, transparent and tamper-proof so that integrity of research outcomes is maintained.

According to its statement, partnership will enhance transparency in clinical research, fortify data security, and instill greater confidence among stakeholders. This will help result in positive regulatory outcomes and effective healthcare solutions.

“The synergies between Mascot Spincontrol and Qila.io are significant. Mascot brings extensive expertise in conducting clinical research, understanding the intricacies of regulatory compliance, and maintaining the highest standards of data integrity. On the other hand, Qila.io offers innovative blockchain technology solutions, particularly in tokenization, which ensures the security and transparency of data. By combining Mascot’s clinical research capabilities with Qila blockchain expertise, we create a powerful synergy that addresses critical industry challenges and drives innovation in healthcare research,” says Sid Ugrankar, Founder, Qila.

As part of this collaboration, both the companies have several joint projects and initiatives planned in the coming months. These include implementing blockchain tokenization solutions for clinical research data sharing, pilot programs to demonstrate the effectiveness of blockchain technology in improving data integrity and transparency, and exploring opportunities for further integration of blockchain solutions in healthcare research. Aiming at delivering tangible results and demonstrating the value of our collaboration to the industry.

The partnership between Qila and Mascot Spincontrol aims to integrate advanced blockchain solutions with established clinical research practices.