Purple Life Sciences launches PSOCARE, a new psoriasis healing oil leveraging natural extracts

Purple Life Sciences, a company focused on harnessing natural ingredients for medical treatment, launched PSOCARE, a healing oil for psoriasis, at an event today. This product marks one of the initial offerings from the research-led organisation, developed to manage psoriasis symptoms, including red patches, dry and cracked skin, itching, burning, flaking, scaling, and plaque formation.

PSOCARE features an active blend of herbal ingredients, including anthocyanin, an antioxidant extracted from purple corn, along with compounds like bakuchiol, psoralidin, and psoralen. With antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, anthocyanin targets inflammation and oxidative stress, aiding in skin healing and symptom relief. Purple Life Sciences is currently the only Indian company commercially cultivating purple corn to extract anthocyanin.

This product provides relief from psoriasis without synthetic additives or associated side effects, offering a natural solution for managing the autoimmune condition.

“With PSOCARE, we’re delivering the power of nature with the precision of science, ensuring relief without compromise. But we have only gotten started! Purple Life Sciences is actively developing additional products aimed at reshaping the approach to managing long-term diseases,” said Raghav Reddy, Director of R&D.

K Manikanta Reddy, Director of Finance & Operations, added, “With PSOCARE, we’re redefining natural wellness by offering powerful, science-backed relief without the side effects of conventional treatments. Our goal is to make effective, natural solutions accessible for long-term health and well-being.”

In line with its mission, Purple Life Sciences continues to work on developing additional products aimed at long-term conditions. These products will blend natural compounds with advanced formulation technologies to provide natural, side-effect-free alternatives to conventional treatment methods.