PureTech’s LYT-100 holds potential to expand treatment options for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis: GlobalData

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a chronic, progressive lung disease characterised by scarring of lung tissue, leading to impaired lung function and respiratory symptoms. The emerging therapies aim to address unmet needs in IPF management by targeting specific fibrotic pathways. Therapies such as LYT-100 by PureTech, currently in Phase IIb clinical trials, show promise in potentially offering improved efficacy and safety profiles, as it is a deuterated form of pirfenidone, which allows it to break down slower than pirfenidone, says GlobalData

One of the primary challenges in managing IPF is the difficulty in achieving an early diagnosis. The nonspecific nature of IPF symptoms often leads to misdiagnosis or late-stage identification, delaying the initiation of treatment. The current treatment landscape is limited; therapies such as Boehringer Ingelheim’s Ofev (nintedanib) and Roche’s Esbriet (pirfenidone) can only slow disease progression and are associated with side effects that may impact the patient’s quality of life.

Filippos Maniatis, Healthcare Analyst at GlobalData, comments, “The standard of care for IPF currently includes Ofev and Esbriet. These drugs have been approved based on their efficacy in slowing disease progression, but many studies have previously demonstrated the low adoption of both marketed therapies due to high costs, further highlighting the need for alternative therapies.”

The clinical development pipeline for IPF includes various agents that offer potential new treatment options for patients. The entry of new agents, as well as generics, could disrupt the market currently dominated by Ofev and Esbriet, leading to significant shifts in treatment paradigms.

Maniatis concludes, “LYT-100 offers a new approach to targeting fibrosis in IPF, which could significantly benefit patients. PureTech presented promising Phase IIb data from its ELEVATE study at the American Thoracic Society 2025 conference, demonstrating the potential to stabilise lung function decline at 26 weeks while maintaining safety and tolerability. Therefore, LYT-100 may be able to demonstrate superior outcomes compared to existing therapies, positioning LYT-100 as a potential game-changer in the IPF treatment landscape.”