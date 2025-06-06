Supriya Lifescience’s Saloni Wagh and Shivani Wagh named in 2025 Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List

Dr Saloni Wagh, Managing Director, and Shivani Wagh, Joint Managing Director of Supriya Lifescience, have been named in the 2025 Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List. The list, compiled by Candere and Hurun India, features 95 women leaders who have demonstrated business leadership and contributed to the Indian economy.

The 2025 edition of the list follows the theme “Celebrating Women Creating Opportunities.” The inclusion of Dr Saloni Wagh and Shivani Wagh recognises their leadership roles in Supriya Lifescience and the company’s position in the pharmaceutical sector.

Dr Saloni Wagh, Managing Director, Supriya Lifescience, stated, “Leading in the pharmaceutical sector requires a vision that blends innovation with responsibility. Our focus goes beyond business growth — it’s about creating sustainable healthcare solutions that improve lives globally. This recognition inspires us to continuously push boundaries and nurture a culture where every challenge becomes an opportunity to make a meaningful difference.”

Shivani Wagh, Joint Managing Director, Supriya Lifescience, said, “This recognition belongs to every woman who dares to lead and every team member who believes in collective progress. At Supriya Lifescience, our journey has always been driven by a shared vision — to advance healthcare while nurturing people and partnerships. It’s an honour to be part of a list that highlights impact and intent.”

According to Hurun India, the 2025 list features women leaders with self-made wealth totalling over ₹2 lakh crore and leadership across enterprises valued at over ₹12 lakh crore. The list serves as a measure of women’s contributions to business, leadership and philanthropy in India.

The recognition of both leaders comes as Supriya Lifescience records its highest-ever financial performance in FY25. The company reported revenues of ₹696.48 crore, reflecting a 22 per cent year-on-year growth. The leadership of Dr Saloni Wagh and Shivani Wagh has been central to the company’s growth, with a focus on business continuity, global operations and healthcare access.