ASPA commissions 2nd edition of counterfeiting report ahead of World Anti-Counterfeiting Day

The Authentication Solution Providers’ Association (ASPA) has announced the commissioning of the second edition of its industry report titled State of Counterfeiting in India – 2025, in collaboration with global analytics company CRISIL. The announcement was made ahead of World Anti-Counterfeiting Day, which is observed to raise awareness about the global impact of counterfeit goods.

Scheduled for release before the end of calendar year 2025, the report will provide detailed analysis on the state of counterfeiting in several high-risk sectors. These include pharmaceuticals, agriculture, consumer durables, automotive, apparel and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). The report aims to deliver actionable recommendations and credible data to brand owners, solution providers, regulators and policymakers to aid in strengthening anti-counterfeiting frameworks across India.

The initiative builds upon the foundation set by the first edition of the report, which was released in 2022. That report has since been used as a reference document across various platforms. It was cited by national and international speakers and referenced by both government and private sector leaders, demonstrating its relevance as a tool for advocacy and knowledge dissemination.

Manoj Kochar, President of ASPA, stated, “On World Anti-Counterfeiting Day, we reaffirm our commitment to building a safer and more transparent global marketplace. Counterfeiting is not just an economic threat, but also endangers lives, erodes trust and undermines innovation. At ASPA, we stand united with industry, government and consumers in the fight against fakes, empowering authenticity through technology, standards and collaboration. As a timely and strategic tool for stakeholders across sectors, the ASPA– CRISIL 2025 report will enable an ecosystem of trust, transparency and zero tolerance for counterfeiting. Let us pledge for a future where every product is trusted and every brand protected.”

ASPA, established in 1998, is a self-regulated, non-profit industry body working to combat counterfeiting and protect brands through authentication and traceability solutions. With a 27-year track record, the organisation has played a role in building awareness, developing standards and encouraging industry collaboration.

ASPA represents a network of more than 90 member companies in India. These members collectively help safeguard over 15,000 brands across the globe using physical, digital and hybrid anti-counterfeiting technologies. These include secure printing, holography, blockchain, QR/NFC, and track-and-trace systems. Through these efforts, ASPA and its members continue to contribute to maintaining consumer trust and protecting brand equity.