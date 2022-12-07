PM Modi to inaugurate three National AYUSH Institutes on 11th December 

Union Minister of AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal yesterday informed that three National AYUSH Institutes – All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Goa; National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM), Ghaziabad and National Institute of Homoeopathy (NIH), Delhi will be dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 11th December, 2022. These satellite institutes will further strengthen the research and international collaborations, and facilitate affordable AYUSH services for larger community.

While addressing the media, Sonowal also gave details of the 9th World Ayurveda Congress (WAC), which will showcase the scientificity, efficacy and strength of AYUSH system of medicines at global level in Panjim, Goa. Dr Munjapara Mahendrabhai, Minister of State, AYUSH, along with Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, and other officials of the ministry of AYUSH were present on this occasion. Prime Minister will also attend the valedictory function of WAC on 11th December in Goa.