Piramal Consumer Healthcare unveils Lacto Calamine identity after six decades

Piramal Pharma’s Piramal Consumer Healthcare (PCH) has unveiled an identity for Lacto Calamine to mark six decades of skincare use. Lacto Calamine continues its role in skincare through formulations and portfolio presence, according to the company.

According to Piramal Consumer Healthcare, the identity update reflects an evolution in presentation with focus on benefits and ingredients, while continuing the brand’s association with trust and efficacy.

The bottle associated with Lacto Calamine, recognised across households and recommendations within families and peer groups, has returned in a reworked form for another generation that seeks authenticity and efficacy.

The company stated that the reintroduction focuses on rediscovery. Lacto Calamine has progressed alongside consumers and aligned with changes in skincare routines while retaining its core approach. The brand has moved from a problem–solution, lotion-only offering to a focus on oily skin. Through expansion into formats including facewash, moisturiser, sunscreen, serums, facial wipes, sheet masks and other lines, Lacto Calamine has entered routine skincare use. This portfolio shift supported relevance and scale through focus on oily skin requirements.

Piramal Consumer Healthcare stated that Lacto Calamine now presents a design update with an ingredient-first approach, while continuing with the formula used across generations. The formulation includes Kaolin Clay, which absorbs oil, soothes skin and supports balance. Zinc Oxide supports pore care and pimple prevention, while Glycerin supports hydration. According to the company, this approach applies across the Lacto Calamine range. The Lacto Calamine Lotion continues in its role within the portfolio, while other formats will complete transition by the end of the current fiscal year.

Sai Ramana Ponugoti, CEO, Piramal Consumer Healthcare said, “Lacto Calamine is more than a skincare brand, it is an emotion that transcends generations. Almost every household in India has a memory tied to it, often relying on it as a trusted remedy for everyday skincare needs.

With this refreshed identity, we wanted to celebrate that enduring bond while embracing the aspirations of today’s skincare generation that values authenticity, efficacy and simplicity in equal measure. The new look reflects the modern Indian consumer: confident, discerning and connected to their roots. It has never been about gentle, cosmetic care but expert care that understands oily skin better than anyone else. This reaffirms of our commitment to offer dependable skincare that grows with every generation.”