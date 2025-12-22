Emcure launches Poviztra semaglutide injection in India

Emcure Pharmaceuticals announced the commercial launch of Poviztra, a semaglutide injection, across India. With this launch, Emcure becomes the first Indian company to exclusively distribute and commercialise Poviztra, a second brand of Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide injection for weight management.

Poviztra is available in a once-weekly pen device in five strengths of 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1.0 mg, 1.7 mg and a maintenance dose of 2.4 mg. The product is priced starting at ₹8,790 per month for four weekly doses. The injection is provided in a pen device designed for administration and dosing.

According to Emcure Pharmaceuticals, semaglutide injection (Poviztra) is supported by clinical evidence from the STEP and SELECT clinical trial programmes and has demonstrated use in real-world settings. The molecule has close to a decade of market presence globally, with 38 million patient-years of exposure and a safety and efficacy profile supported by data.

Patient-years refer to the number of people who have used semaglutide multiplied by the duration of use.

Poviztra is indicated as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adults with an initial body mass index of 30 kg/m² or higher, or 27 kg/m² or higher in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbid condition, including hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or dyslipidaemia. Poviztra is also indicated to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events, including cardiovascular death, non-fatal myocardial infarction, or non-fatal stroke, in adults with established cardiovascular disease and either obesity or overweight. In clinical trials, the semaglutide formulation achieved weight loss of more than 20 per cent in many patients.

Speaking on the launch, Satish Mehta, CEO and Managing Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., said, “India is facing a significant obesity crisis, having nearly 254 million people living with generalised obesity and an additional 351 million living with abdominal obesity. 5 The introduction of Poviztra® marks an important step in expanding equitable access to scientifically validated weight-management solutions. Through our strong distribution capabilities and pan-India reach, we aim to ensure that more patients can benefit from advanced therapies like semaglutide.”

Obesity is linked to more than 230 health complications, including cardiovascular disease, fatty liver, knee osteoarthritis, polycystic ovary syndrome, kidney disease and Alzheimer’s disease. With this launch, Emcure Pharmaceuticals stated that it continues its focus on patient access, health outcomes, and treatment options addressing overweight and obesity in India.