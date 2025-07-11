Pharmexcil urges balance between compliance and commerce to safeguard India’s export momentum and ‘Pharmacy of the World’ status

The Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil) has expressed urgent concerns over the recent circular issued by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), which mandates exclusive online submission of Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (COPP) applications via the ONDLS portal.

While the Council supports digital integration and modernization of regulatory frameworks, it foresees a major disruption to India’s pharmaceutical exports – particularly to Rest of World (RoW) markets if the mandate is abruptly enforced without a transitional roadmap for exporters. Currently, Indian exports to ROW markets account for 45% of total exports.

“Exporters are now burdened with a dual regulatory bottleneck – domestically through CDSCO’s NOC/new drug classification delays, and internationally due to slower regulatory submissions and approvals abroad”, highlighted K. Raja Bhanu, Director General (DG) of Pharmexcil. The council has formally requested the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and CDSCO to delay the implementation of the ONDLS-only COPP submission model and engage in immediate stakeholder consultations. A proposal for a phased rollout with existing processes running in parallel has been put forth, that will allow time for exporters to align without compromising ongoing business.

“This request has been made keeping in mind that regulatory policies must strike a balance between maintaining stringent quality standards and being trade-facilitative”, the DG said.

“Quality and commerce may not always align in the short term, but this balance is the only sustainable path forward- which will be transformative for Brand India. While the government rightly aspires to ensure responsible manufacturing, some of the regulatory developments are misperceived by industry players as commercial limitations. The inability to secure timely COPP approvals or No Objection Certificates (NOCs) has the potential to push overseas buyers toward alternate suppliers from competing nations, causing irreversible long-term damage to Indian exporters”, he concluded.

Additional challenges identified by Pharmexcil: