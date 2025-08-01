Pharmexcil drives global pharma trade through premier healthcare export summit

iPHEX 2025 – 11th Edition of International Exhibition and Healthcare, is scheduled from September 4–6, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Organised by the Pharmexcil (Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India), with the support of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, this premier event will convene key stakeholders from the pharmaceutical industry and allied sectors. Pharmexcil, the official export promotion body under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, represents over 4,400 Indian pharmaceutical exporters and plays a pivotal role in advancing global trade through policy advocacy, regulatory support, and market development initiatives.

The event will feature a dedicated International Buyers Sellers Meet, a focused exhibition with over 700 stall with a strong emphasis on research & development and innovation. It will also spotlight India’s leading pharmaceutical exporters—across formulations, biosimilars, bulk drugs, and surgical—who are serving healthcare needs in over 150 countries. These capabilities will be showcased through the flagship International Exhibition on Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare (iPHEX. Since its inception in 2013, iPHEX has hosted over 5,000 foreign delegates, including regulators and buyers, and featured more than 4,000 Indian exhibitors across key cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, and Ahmedabad. As a cornerstone of the Brand India Pharma campaign, the exhibition strengthens India’s positioning as the “Pharmacy of the World” by enabling focused B2B meetings, regulatory dialogues, and strategic collaborations across global markets including NAFTA, EU, ASEAN, LAC, Africa, and GCC—driving expanded market access and global confidence in Indian pharmaceutical excellence.

Serving as a strategic lead-up to the 11th edition of iPHEX—India’s flagship pharmaceutical export exhibition—this integrated event aims to project India’s strengths in high-quality manufacturing, regulatory excellence, and global trade preparedness. Pharmexcil, which plays a pivotal role in supporting India’s pharmaceutical exports (currently valued at over $30 billion annually), will facilitate B2B meetings, buyer-seller interactions, and global outreach initiatives at the venue. These efforts are intended to foster meaningful cross-border partnerships and open up new commercial avenues.

Namit Joshi, Chairman, Pharmexcil, commented, “Now in its 11th edition, iPHEX has firmly established itself as a flagship global platform that showcases India’s pharmaceutical excellence. This year, the event expands its scope to include allied segments such as pharmaceutical machinery and Ayush products—broadening its relevance and impact. iPHEX has consistently created synergy and confidence among global pharma stakeholders, offering an exclusive environment for focused one-on-one business meetings, regulatory dialogues, and strategic partnerships. Our objective is to reinforce India’s position as the preferred global partner for high-quality, affordable pharmaceuticals.”

Bhavin Mehta, Vice Chairman, Pharmexcil, also shared his perspective on the event,“iPHEX 2025 is a cornerstone in India’s pharmaceutical trade diplomacy, uniquely designed to go beyond a traditional exhibition. With participation from regulators and buyers across NAFTA, EU, Africa, ASEAN, CIS, LAC, and WANA regions, the event facilitates deep engagement through contract manufacturing discussions, technology transfers, and bilateral trade collaborations. As a niche, high-value platform, iPHEX continues to drive market access and position India as an innovation-led, reliable force in global pharma supply chains.”

K Raja Bhanu, Director General, Pharmexcil, shared, ”The 11th Edition of IPHEX 2025 promises to be a pivotal event for the global pharmaceutical industry. It will bring together over 25,000 domestic visitors and 700+ pharma exhibitors, with delegates from 111+ countries. The USP of Indian Generics has always been ‘Quality, affordability, and scalability.’ This will continue to be foundational as we move towards ‘Bharath @2030 and beyond envisioning for speciality generics, biosimilars, vaccines & biologics, personalised medicines, advanced gene therapies, and CDMO/CRO services with a market size of $ 150 billion by 2030. We will achieve this through bold and strategic investments, smart domestic and foreign trade policy initiatives, regulatory harmonisation and an ecosystem that fosters innovation and collaboration among stakeholders. By leveraging the ever-evolving strength of digital technology we will distinguish ourselves as a trusted and indispensable partner for global healthcare solutions.”

“IPHEX 2025 will feature Global Regulators Conclave, CEO Roundtable and RBSM, fostering crucial discussions and collaborations to achieve these ambitious goals”, added Bhanu.

Event will include sector-specific sessions and panel discussions on regulatory harmonisation, global market expansion strategies, innovation in manufacturing, and the evolving landscape of pharma exports. A dedicated Exporters participation at the exhibition, Regulatory Conclave, and Global Buyer Forum will provide unmatched opportunities for knowledge-sharing, deal-making, and policy dialogue. Designed to align with India’s ambition of becoming a $65 billion pharma export powerhouse by 2030, the summit embodies the spirit of “Powering Healthcare, Connecting Markets”—bringing together industry leaders, global stakeholders & policymakers to drive meaningful collaboration, unlock new trade corridors & elevate India’s role in global healthcare.

The Global Regulatory Conclave will be organised by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, jointly with PHARMEXCIL, and held concurrently with iPHEX 2025. This platform will foster critical regulatory dialogues, strengthen international alignment, and enhance trust in India’s regulatory ecosystem.

iPHEX is more than an exhibition—it is a bold step in India’s global healthcare diplomacy. It will set the tone for future collaborations, investments, and policy shifts that position India not just as the ‘pharmacy of the world,’ but as a thought leader shaping the future of equitable and resilient global healthcare trade.