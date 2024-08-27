Pharmarack Technologies and IPA release report on Indian pharma supply chain dynamics

Pharmarack Technologies, a company in pharmaceutical digital supply chain and market intelligence, in collaboration with the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA), has released a report titled “Changing Dynamics of Indian Pharma Supply Chain.” The report examines the transformation of the Indian pharmaceutical supply chain over the past decade, with particular focus on changes accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic and recent regulations such as Good Manufacturing Practices (Revised Schedule M) and Good Marketing Practices (UCPMP).

The report emphasises the importance of compliance across the entire supply chain, starting with the doctor’s prescription. It is based on a multi-phase research methodology that includes data from Pharmarack’s advanced analytics platform, which collected and analysed real-time data from over 200,000 chemists and 12,000 distributors across India. In-depth interviews with key stakeholders, including top pharmaceutical companies, distributors, retail chemists, and industry experts, provided additional qualitative insights. The report also considers global best practices and areas where India can learn from more developed markets.

Key recommendations from the report include empowering pharmacies through upskilling and digitisation, prioritising patient safety by strengthening drug quality compliance, enhancing transparency to combat counterfeit drugs, and leveraging digital technologies to build supply chain resilience.

Dhruv Gulati, CEO of Pharmarack Technologies, highlighted, “Patient welfare is the cornerstone of the pharma sector and must be at the heart of every distribution channel. The doctor is the guardian of the patient’s health, making their prescription fundamental to the entire process. We are releasing this report at a crucial time when the industry is focused on ensuring affordable, high-quality medicines reach every corner of the country. Empowering pharmacists, optimising the distribution network, and leveraging technology will be essential to building an efficient, transparent, and resilient supply chain that truly benefits patients. We are grateful for IPA’s support in this initiative.”