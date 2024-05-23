PharmaLytica Expo to be held on May 30, 2024

PharmaLytica Expo, the flagship event within South India’s pharmaceutical industry, is scheduled from May 30 to June, 2024, at HITEX, Hyderabad.

Organised by Informa Markets in India, this event marksits 10th edition, providing a business platform for showcasing the latest industry trends, innovations, and business opportunities across Pharma Machinery & Packaging, Lab Analytical & Cleanroom, and Pharma Ingredients segments.

PharmaLytica 2024 anticipates the participation of more than 200 exhibitors showcasing more than 1000 brands from across the country, including companies like, Schneider Electric, Integrated Cleanroom Technology, Nicomac Taikisha Clean Rooms, HLE Glascoat Ltd, Scientific Research Instruments Company, Ami Polymer.

The two-day conference, PharmaLytica 2024, with a theme of “Optimising Pharmaceutical Quality and Compliance.”It will cover Technology Trends, Analytical Advancements, Impurities Assessment, Drugs Repositioning Strategies, Quality Integration in Clinical Development, Pharma Packaging and Machinery, and Analytical Instrumentation. Day 2 will explore trend and business opportunities and challenges in API, CRO, and CMO, Pharma Manufacturing, Innovation, Green Chemistry, Analytical Labs, Pharma Supply Chain, Cold Chain Management, and Industry Outlook related to Pharma Packaging, Labelling, Serialisation, and Track and Trace.