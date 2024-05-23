Emcure and Gennova to resume mRNA collaboration with HDT

Emcure Pharmaceuticals and its biotech subsidiary, Gennova Biopharmaceuticals have amicably resolved all legal disputes with HDT Bio Corporation. The litigation between them, including before US courts and the arbitral tribunal in London, has been settled and dismissed. Gennova and HDT, who previously collaborated on the successful development of Gennova’s mRNA Covid-19 vaccines, will once again collaborate on the development and commercialisation of mRNA vaccines.

The parties have entered into a long-term agreement to develop mRNA vaccines against a broad range of infectious diseases, in India and several other countries. As part of their agreement, HDT has granted a license to Gennova to use HDT’s patented mRNA vaccine technology in multiple fields.