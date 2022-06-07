Pharma industry reports deals worth $18.6 billion in May 2022: GlobalData

The pharma industry reported 78 deals worth $18.6 billion as compared to the last 12-month average (May 2021 to April 2022) of 82 deals worth $14.6 billion, according to a statement from GlobalData.

Pfizer Inc to acquire Biohaven Pharma Holding for $148.5 per share; GSK to acquire Affinivax for approximately $3.3 billion and Ultima Genomics raising $600 million in private equity financing were the three major deals that contributed 86.3 per cent of the total deal value during May 2022, the statement mentioned.

It further added that the industry reported 99 Venture Capital (VC) deals worth $2.6 billion in May 2022, compared to the last 12-month average (May 2021 to April 2022) of 164 deals worth $4.7 billion.

Kriya Therapeutics raising $270 million in series C financing round to support advancement of its pipeline and continued scaling of its engineering, manufacturing and computational platforms; Moma Therapeutics raising $150 million in series B round of financing to further develop product opportunities and advance a rich pipeline of precision oncology programmes and Aspen Neuroscience raising $147.5 million in series B financing to fund clinical trials for its iPSC-derived Autologous Dopamine Neuron Replacement for Parkinson’s Disease were the major VC deals reported in May 2022, the statement concluded.