Pharma funding declines 94.52% in Nov 2024

Funding in the pharma and healthcare sectors fell sharply in November 2024, according to a Tracxn report covering activity from 1 November to 30 November 2024. Investments dropped by 94.52 per cent to $4.02 million, compared to $73.4 million in October 2024. The November figure also marked a 95.87 per cent decline year-on-year, with $97.3 million raised in November 2023.

All funding recorded in November 2024 came from seed-stage and early-stage rounds. Seed-stage funding accounted for 93.7 per cent of the total, while early-stage rounds made up 6.3 per cent.

The largest funding rounds during the month were reported by Assure, which raised $1.8 million, and India IVF Clinic, which secured $1.3 million. Keiretsu Forum, Venture Catalysts, and Tomorrow Capital emerged as the most active investors during this period.

The data highlights a significant contraction in funding activity within the sector, with early-stage investments dominating the landscape.