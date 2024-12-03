Gland Pharma secures US FDA approval for Latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution

Gland Pharma, a pharma company specialising in generic injectables, has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution, 0.005 per cent (2.5 mL Fill).

The approved product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to Xalatan, the reference listed drug held by UPJOHN US 2 LLC. Latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution is indicated for the treatment of elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

The company plans to launch the product through its marketing partners in the financial year 2025.

According to IQVIA data, the product recorded US sales of approximately USD 111.6 million in the twelve months ending December 2023.