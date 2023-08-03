Pharma firms with Rs 250 cr plus turnover must adopt GMP within six months: Mandaviya

Pharma companies with an annual turnover of over Rs 250 crore will have to mandatorily adopt Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) within six months, said Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Health Minister said on Wednesday.

The minister informed that companies with a turnover of less than Rs 250 crore will have to adopt GMP within 12-months. The companies failing to follow the timelines may be penalised, he added.

He added, “Pharma manufacturing and quality domain has developed significantly in last 15-20 years. Our understanding of the domain has increased because of developments in pharma and manufacturing sciences. The linkage between manufacturing and product quality and interdependence between the two has been established.”

Source: PTI