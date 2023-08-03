Glenmark, OMRON Healthcare India partner to spread awareness about hypertension among young adults

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has joined hands with OMRON Healthcare India to raise awareness on measuring blood pressure at home from the age of 18.

The lack of specific guidelines on the right age to begin blood pressure screening has led to neglect in initiating checks, leaving many individuals vulnerable to hypertension and its complications. In response to this critical issue, Glenmark initiated discussions with 94 cardiologists across India, leading to a unanimous consensus that 18 is the ideal age to commence blood pressure screening. This expert consensus statement was published in the Journal of the Association of Physicians of India (JAPI) in 2020[i].

Glenmark and OMRON Healthcare India’s collaboration, named as “Take Charge @18” initiative, comprises generating effective communication to enhance awareness around the cause via incorporating an inlay card into every OMRON Blood Pressure monitor sold in India. The message conveys the importance of initiating blood pressure screening at the right age which is 18 years. The objective is to encourage patients and care givers who come across this inlay card to sensitise at least four family members of or above the age of 18 to start monitoring their blood pressure and make it a part of their health regime. This message will also be integrated into the OMRON Connect app, ensuring it reaches all its subscribers and also on OMRON social media and websites.

The impact of this awareness campaign will be extended further by reaching out to around 92,000 healthcare professionals (HCPs). This broader approach aims to further foster early screening of blood pressure and create a wider impact on hypertension awareness. The initiative aims to raise awareness among ten crore Indians.

According to a recent cross-sectional study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in 2023, the prevalence of hypertension has witnessed a concerning rise, reaching 35.5%[ii]for people in the age group of 20+ compared to 29.8%[iii] in 2014. In urban areas, this prevalence is even higher, soaring to 40.7%. Shockingly, half of the Indian population remains unaware that they are affected by hypertension, and the younger demographic is less aware compared to the older population.India has established a goal of achieving 25% relative reduction in the prevalence of high blood pressure (BP) among individuals aged 18 years and older by 2025, as part of its efforts to tackle this issue effectively[iv]. Achieving this goal requires a concerted effort to enhance awareness around hypertension, as it serves as a crucial facilitator for encouraging people to proactively manage this condition. Additionally, greater awareness will emphasise the significance of adopting effective management strategies.

