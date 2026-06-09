Pharma deal value rises 156.8% in May 2026: GlobalData

The pharma industry recorded a 156.8 per cent increase in deal value in May 2026 compared to May 2025, according to GlobalData.

In May 2026, the healthcare industry reported 68 deals valued at $18.5 billion. This compares with the average of 84 deals worth $26.4 billion recorded over the previous 12 months, from May 2025 to April 2026.

Among the largest transactions announced during the month was the acquisition of all outstanding shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. by Angelini Pharma S.p.A. for an enterprise value of $4.8 billion. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines for patients living with rare and difficult-to-treat diseases.

Another major transaction involved Bayer AG, which agreed to acquire Perfuse Therapeutics for up to $2.45 billion. Perfuse Therapeutics focuses on research into treatments for ischemia-induced ocular diseases.

The third-largest deal reported during May 2026 was the acquisition of Candid Therapeutics by UCB for up to $2.2 billion. Candid Therapeutics is a privately held clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through T-cell engager therapies.

GlobalData also reported a decline in venture capital activity during the month. Venture capital funding in the healthcare industry fell by 21.5 per cent in May 2026 compared to May 2025.

The healthcare sector recorded 90 venture capital deals worth $2.02 billion in May 2026. This compares with the average of 112 deals worth $3 billion recorded over the previous 12 months, from May 2025 to April 2026.

Among the largest venture capital transactions was a $220 million Series D financing round raised by CellCentric. The funding will support the advancement of inobrodib through clinical development studies, including continued enrolment in the company’s Phase II DOMMINO-1 study.

cAMPfield Therapeutics Inc raised $180 million in a Series A financing round. The US-based company focuses on developing therapies targeting the cyclic adenosine monophosphate (cAMP) signalling pathway.

Meanwhile, Windward Bio AG secured $165 million in financing to advance a thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) monoclonal antibody into Phase II development. The company is focused on therapies for immunological diseases.