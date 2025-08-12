Pfizer launches Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine for adults in India

Pfizer has announced the launch of its 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV20) for adults in India. The vaccine offers protection against invasive and non-invasive pneumococcal disease caused by 20 Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcus) serotypes.

According to Pfizer, PCV20 is administered as a single dose and is approved for use in adults aged 18 years and above. The company stated that this vaccine protects against more serotypes of pneumococcal disease than any other conjugate vaccine previously available in India.

The introduction of PCV20 is intended to provide broader protection for adults, particularly those at higher risk of pneumococcal infections. Pfizer noted that the expanded serotype coverage can help address a significant portion of the disease burden in the country.