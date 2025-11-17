Pfizer launches new Rimegepant oral medication in India for migraine

Pfizer has announced the launch of a Rimegepant ODT in India for acute treatment of migraine, with or without aura, in adults with a previous insufficient response to triptan. The new medication delivers rapid and sustained pain relief lasting up to 48 hours post-treatment, while not associated with the risk of medication overuse headaches.

It also enables early return to function and sustained relief from most bothersome symptoms. Rimegepant will be available in a 75 mg orally disintegrating tablet (ODT) form, designed for convenient administration without the need for water.

Rimegepant sets a new standard in comprehensive migraine care in the Indian market by providing timely and quick pain relief for migraine patients. By targeting one of the key elements of migraine’s pathophysiology – calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) – this medication offers prompt and effective relief.

Meenakshi Nevatia, Managing Director, Pfizer Ltd., India, said, “We are excited to bring Rimegepant to India. Its potential impact on people living with migraine will be tremendous. We believe this treatment will help people with migraine manage pain more effectively and reclaim productive days sooner than with currently available options. At Pfizer, our purpose is to bring breakthroughs that change patients’ lives. With the launch of Rimegepant, we are making great strides on delivering our purpose.”

Rimegepant is emerging as a promising migraine therapy by blocking the CGRP receptor. With a favorable safety profile, it enables patients to resume normal activities swiftly.

Migraine poses a significant challenge in India, affecting around 213 million people annually with an estimated 17.3 days of productivity loss observed per year. Pfizer’s new therapy seeks to bridge this gap by offering advanced treatment options, addressing the longstanding medical need for innovative solutions to better manage migraine.