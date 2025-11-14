Pfizer completes acquisition of Metsera for USD 7 billion to expand obesity and cardiometabolic pipeline

Pfizer announced the completion of its acquisition of Metsera, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing medicines for obesity and cardiometabolic diseases.

Albert Bourla, Pfizer Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: “This strategic milestone represents more than a transaction—it’s a deliberate investment in the future of medicine. By acquiring Metsera, we are directing our resources toward one of the most impactful and high-growth therapeutic areas and positioning ourselves to define it. We look forward to combining Metsera’s innovative portfolio with our global development, manufacturing and commercial infrastructure. Working with our talented new colleagues from Metsera, we will advance our shared goal of accelerating and bringing these important candidate therapies to patients around the world.”

Through the acquisition, Pfizer has added therapeutic candidates that complement its Internal Medicine pipeline. These include MET-097i, a weekly and monthly injectable GLP-1 receptor agonist expected to begin Phase 3 development; MET-233i, a monthly amylin analogue in Phase 1 evaluation as monotherapy and in combination with MET-097i; an oral GLP-1 receptor agonist in Phase 1 development; and additional preclinical nutrient-stimulated hormone therapeutics.

Pfizer has acquired all outstanding shares of Metsera common stock for USD 65.60 per share in cash, representing an enterprise value of approximately USD 7.0 billion, along with a contingent value right of up to USD 20.65 per share linked to three specified clinical and regulatory milestones. Metsera is now a wholly owned Pfizer subsidiary. Its common stock will cease trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market following the market close today.

As previously disclosed, the transaction is expected to be dilutive through 2030 to support further investment in several late-stage pipeline candidates. Pfizer will provide updated financial outlook details with its 2026 guidance later this year.

Citi served as Pfizer’s financial advisor, and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz served as legal advisor for the transaction.