Peptides & Complex Generics Symposium 2025 to spotlight India’s leadership in advanced therapeutics 

The Mumbai Biocluster, an initiative of the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Mumbai, and operated as a Section-8 non-profit organisation, announced the inaugural edition of the Peptides & Complex Generics Symposium (PCG 2025).

This landmark gathering, set to take place on 25–26 September 2025 at The Lalit, Mumbai, aims to spotlight India’s growing role in shaping the future of advanced therapeutics.

The inaugural edition brings together key stakeholders from industry leaders, academicians, pharmaceutical organizations and regulators, to foster cross-sector dialogue in this rapidly evolving domain

Peptides and complex generics are among the fastest growing and most challenging areas of drug development. With rising global demand, India is uniquely positioned to lead the conversation on innovation, manufacturing excellence, and accessibility in this field. PCG 2025 will serve as a stage to showcase groundbreaking research, foster strategic collaborations, and explore pathways for global impact.

Key Highlights of PCG 2025:

Plenary Panel on the Rapid Rise of GLP1 Drugs – Join us as leaders from Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, Dr. Reddy’s and Biocon take the stage for an engaging discussion on the future and impact of the new ‘miracle’ drug in the Indian market.

Scientific Exchange at Scale – Gain insights from thought leaders, CXOs, and global industry powerhouses such as Danaher Group, Mettler Toledo, Swiss Business Hub, etc. Engage in panel discussions on cutting-edge topics like GLP-1 with experts from academia, pharma, and biotech niche.

Innovation Opportunities – Young researchers and innovators are invited to submit abstracts for a chance to win prestigious awards, travel grants, and international recognition for their work.

Exhibition Highlights – Explore solutions and offerings from leading global and domestic players including RX Propellant, Swiss Business Hub, CPC Scientific, Agilent, Zelle, Sartorius, and more.

Networking & Partnerships – PCG 2025 will be a unique platform fostering collaboration between academia, industry, and policymakers, driving the future of peptides and complex generics together.

Speaking on the launch, Dr. Ratnesh Jain, Convenor of PCG 2025 said, “India’s pharmaceutical landscape has made significant strides in the generics space. With peptides and complex generics emerging as the next frontier, PCG 2025 aims to catalyze collaboration, inspire innovation, and position India at the forefront of global drug development.”

The symposium brings together an action-oriented agenda featuring leading experts for vital conversations shaping the future of this domain.

For academia, PCG 2025 provides a chance to engage directly with industry leaders and showcase pioneering research.

For industry professionals, the symposium offers insights into cutting-edge science, regulatory pathways, and emerging opportunities.

For young scientists and entrepreneurs, PCG is a launchpad to gain recognition, mentorship, and potential collaborations.

The symposium will also feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, and interactive sessions that cover critical aspects of peptides and complex generics, from R&D breakthroughs and scalable manufacturing technologies to global regulatory trends and commercialization strategies.

Be a part of the dialogue that matters.

Be a part of #PCG2025.

For any queries, reach out to Ms. Simran Siddiqui at [email protected]