Parexel launches new community alliance network

Parexel, a clinical research organisation (CRO), announced the launch of its Community Alliance Network, a program integrating clinical research into the community healthcare setting to better serve patients and create opportunities for increased diversity in clinical trials. CVS Health, a health care solutions company, and Javara, an integrated research organisation, have joined the network as inaugural members, to support trial delivery for Parexel’s biopharma customers.

“For too long, clinical research has been siloed in small pockets of the healthcare system. Not only has this slowed therapeutic innovation, it has limited patient access to clinical research as a care option. Providing patients more opportunities to access and participate in clinical research — through their physician’s office, in CVS MinuteClinics within designated HealthHUB locations, or through traditional academic sites or hospitals — is a critical and strategic decision. Parexel is leading the way in providing access to the 95 per cent of patients who don’t currently participate in research to design clinical trials that revolve around the patient,” said Dr Clare Grace, Chief Patient Officer at Parexel.

Reportedly, over the last 10 years, Parexel has built its Site Alliance Network with more than 500 clinical research institutions and 21,000 principal investigators across 20+ countries with diverse site staff and patient populations across all therapeutic areas.

“The traditional research delivery model does not effectively connect the majority of patients to clinical trial opportunities as part of a patient’s routine healthcare experience, and as a result, only a small percentage are currently aware of research as a potential care option. Parexel’s Community Alliance Network aligns perfectly with Javara’s mission to advance access to clinical research as a care option by connecting with patients through the healthcare organizations and physicians they already know and trust. It is a privilege to join this program as an inaugural member to further bridge the gap between clinical research and clinical care and bring trials to those who need them most,” said Jennifer Byrne, CEO, Javara.

“By joining the Community Alliance Network, we can continue to bring healthcare solutions to consumers within the communities where they live and work. With our community presence across the US, we’re able to accelerate access to clinical trials, and at the same time help to address longstanding issues with recruitment and diversity,” said Tony Clapsis, SVP and General Manager of CVS Health’s Clinical Trial Services.