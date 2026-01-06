Pandorum Technologies, Nucelion Therapeutics partner to manufacture exosome-based therapy for ocular diseases in APAC markets

Pandorum Technologies, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company building a next-generation platform for programmable tissue regeneration, announced a strategic collaboration with Hyderabad based Nucelion Therapeutics, a specialised contract research, development and manufacturing organisation (CRDMO), to expand manufacturing capabilities for Pandorum’s exosome-based therapeutic platform across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

This strategic collaboration aligns with a shared vision, as Pandorum’s asset(s) progress toward clinical trials. By leveraging Nucelion Therapeutics’ manufacturing capabilities, the partnership supports regional supply and regulatory readiness, marking a strategic step forward. Furthermore, it reaffirms India’s growing capability to develop and manufacture cutting-edge biologic therapies for the world.

“Pandorum is building a global regenerative medicine platform designed for scale, consistency, and partnership,” said Dr. Tuhin Bhowmick, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Pandorum Technologies. “As our programmes advance toward clinical and commercial milestones, establishing robust, regionally aligned manufacturing infrastructure is a strategic priority. Nucelion Therapeutics brings strong expertise in advanced biologics manufacturing and a high-quality operational environment that aligns well with our long-term vision of delivering programmable exosome therapies to patients worldwide.”

“We are pleased to partner with Pandorum Technologies on the development of Kuragenx, an innovative exosome-based therapy with the potential to redefine the treatment paradigm for ocular diseases,” said Dr. Raghu Malapaka, PhD, CBO, Nucelion Therapeutics. “Our advanced manufacturing platforms and quality systems are designed to support complex biologics, and we look forward to enabling the scalable production of Pandorum’s designer exosome based assets for patients across the APAC region.”

Dr. Jitendra Kumar, Managing Director, BIRAC, Dept of Biotechnology, Govt of India, said, “The strategic collaboration of Pandorum and Nucelion to manufacture advanced therapeutics sends out an important signal towards the readiness of both Innovate and Make in India, for addressing unmet global clinical needs.

While the current programmes span ocular surface injury and inflammatory corneal diseases, including Stevens–Johnson syndrome (SJS), Neurotrophic Keratitis, Pandorum plans to expand its disease modifying treatments to reverse degenerative changes of skin, pulmonary, and other organ systems, affected by inflammation, vascular pathologies and fibrosis.

Nucelion Therapeutics is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharat Biotech, one of the world’s most respected vaccine and biotechnology companies. It will provide end-to-end manufacturing support, including process scale-up, GMP-compliant production, and quality control of pharmaceutical-grade exosomes derived from clinical-grade mesenchymal stem cells.

Pandorum is pioneering a tunable exosome platform designed to reprogram diseased tissues by precisely modulating intercellular communication pathways. The company’s approach is grounded in the principle that tissues are learnable, dynamic biological systems, and that controlled delivery of biologically encoded signals—via designer extracellular vesicles (exosome)can restore tissue structure and function in conditions driven by inflammation, fibrosis, and loss of regenerative capacity.