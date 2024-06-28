Osteoporosis market to reach $17.9 bn across 7MM in 2033: GlobalData

The osteoporosis market, the prevailing metabolic bone disorder globally, which is characterised by reduced bone mineral density and increased fracture risk, is set to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4 per cent across the seven major markets (7MM*) from $10.5 billion in 2023 to $17.9 billion in 2033, forecasts GlobalData.

GlobalData’s latest report, “Seven-Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis”, reveals the rising popularity of expensive anabolic therapies and increasing patient population sizes in line with ageing populations will be the main drivers of steady market growth over the forecast period.

Osteoporosis increases fracture risk in the spine, hip, and forearm, often leading to prolonged recovery and full-time care. With longer lifespans, its prevalence is expected to rise, necessitating a greater focus on bone health management and proactive risk mitigation.

Sulayman Patel, MSci, Pharma Analyst at GlobalData, comments, “Anabolic therapies stimulate bone formation and play a crucial role in osteoporosis. Despite their higher cost over traditional bisphosphonates, their effectiveness in enhancing bone density justifies their increasing adoption. This shift reflects a broader trend in healthcare towards prioritising outcomes over initial costs. However, balancing affordability and accessibility with clinical efficacy remains a challenge that pharmaceutical companies must continue to navigate.”

The osteoporosis market has historically been dominated by bisphosphonates, however, GlobalData forecasts that anabolic therapies, including Eli Lilly’s Forteo and Amgen’s Evenity, will gain market share, as more patients switch to anabolic therapies.

Patel continues, “Osteoporosis is frequently undiagnosed until a fracture, complicating early detection and intervention. Improved diagnostic tools are crucial due to asymptomatic fractures, which often occur, underscoring the need for early detection to reduce osteoporosis morbidity through preventative measures, potentially utilising machine learning to analyse large patient datasets for fracture risk factors.”

Integrating machine learning algorithms in diagnostics could significantly advance early detection by analysing large patient datasets for patterns and risk factors, particularly following the FDA approval of Avicenna.AI’s CINA-VCF and 16 Bit’s Rho. These tools are designed to enhance the precision and effectiveness of osteoporosis diagnosis and fracture detection.

Patel concludes, “While steady growth is projected for the osteoporosis landscape, there are several barriers expected to slow the expansion of the market during the forecast period. Primarily, the loss of patent protection for several drugs, such as Evenity, will lead to the launch of more generics and biosimilars.

“Additionally, low compliance with many osteoporosis drugs due to disruptive therapy regimens or adverse side effects will continue to limit market growth. Pharmaceutical players should persist in developing innovative drug designs to boost market performance and enhance patient outcomes.”

* 7MM – The US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan

Edits made by EP News Bureau