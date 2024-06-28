Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi launched by Eisai, Biogen in China

Eisai and Biogen announced that the humanised anti-soluble aggregated amyloid-beta (Aβ) monoclonal antibody “LEQEMBI” (generic name: lecanemab) has been launched in China. LEQEMBI received approval in January 2024 as a treatment for mild cognitive impairment (MCI) due to Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and mild AD dementia. China is the third country to launch LEQEMBI following the United States and Japan.

LEQEMBI selectively binds to soluble Aβ aggregates (protofibrils), as well as insoluble Aβ aggregates (fibrils) which are a major component of Aβ plaques in AD, thereby reducing both Aβ protofibrils and Aβ plaques in the brain. LEQEMBI is the world’s first and only approved treatment shown to reduce the disease progression rate and slow cognitive and functional decline through this mechanism.

Eisai estimates there will be 17 million patients with MCI or mild dementia due to AD (collectively referred to as early AD) in China in 2024, which is expected to increase as the population ages. Eisai is distributing the product in China and conducting information provision activities through specialised Medical Representatives, while also working to build a unique early AD diagnosis and treatment pathway that combines online and offline services. In collaboration with commercial health insurance companies, private health checkups, and nursing homes, Eisai aims to widely provide disease awareness and pre-screening opportunities and encourage high-risk individuals to visit specialised hospitals early or refer them to “Yin Fa Tong,” an online health platform for the elderly that is focused on dementia, developed in a joint venture with JD Health. “Yin Fa Tong” currently has approximately 300,000 registered users and 6,000 registered physicians, and introduces information on nearby hospitals and specialists, as well as online medical consultations, and follow-up after LEQEMBI treatment. Eisai is also working to build evidence for the implementation of a definitive diagnosis of early AD using blood biomarkers.

In China, LEQEMBI will first be launched in the private market. In collaboration with Eisai, a major Chinese medical insurance company has developed and launched a healthcare insurance plan specifically for AD, including partial drug cost coverage.