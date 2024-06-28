Orchid Pharma, Cipla to launch antibiotic Cefepime-Enmetazobactam in India

Orchid Pharma, announced the launch of its new drug – Cefepime-Enmetazobactam, which has been approved for the treatment of complicated Urinary Tract infections (cUTI), Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) and Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia (VAP) indications. Orchid Pharma has partnered with Cipla to ensure widespread and rapid distribution of this antibiotic combination across India.

The launch of Cefepime-Enmetazobactam aims to be a key step for India’s pharmaceutical industry’s fight against AMR, reinforcing India’s leadership in medical innovation.

The partnership between Orchid Pharma and Cipla combines Orchid’s innovative drug development capabilities with Cipla’s extensive distribution network and market presence. This collaboration aims to ensure that this life-saving medication reaches healthcare providers across India as quickly and efficiently as possible.