Optel Group wins ‘Dream Company to Work For’ award at Stars of the Industry Awards

OPTEL Group announced that it has been awarded the “Dream Company to Work For” award at the ‘Stars of the Industry Awards’. The Jury Team selected Optel Group based on the parameters of good culture fit, an innovative environment, a focus on upward mobility, a clear and developed organisational structure, and investment in employees through training, skilling, and reskilling. The event was held on March 21 in New Delhi, India, and saw participation from more than 50 companies.

A company release said, “This award is a testament to the company’s commitment to creating a positive and supportive work environment that fosters innovation, growth, and development. Optel Group is honoured to receive this recognition, which reinforces its belief that employees are the company’s greatest asset. The company is dedicated to providing employees with the support, resources, and opportunities they need to thrive and succeed.”

Alexandrine Barbeau-Mathieu, Vice President of Human Experience of OPTEL Group, expressed her gratitude for the recognition, and said, “We are honoured to receive this recognition, and it is a testament to our commitment to investing in our employees and creating a positive work environment. At Optel Group, we believe that our employees are our greatest asset, and we are committed to providing them with the support, resources, and opportunities they need to thrive and succeed.”

Arun Fijardo, Head of Human Experience Asia, OPTEL, said, “We are thrilled and deeply honoured to receive the ‘Dream Company to Work For’ award at the Stars of the Industry Awards. At OPTEL, we believe that creating a positive and supportive work environment is crucial to our success. We are committed to investing in our employees and providing them with the resources and opportunities they need to thrive and grow. This award is a testament to our team’s hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence, and we will continue to strive to be a dream company for our employees.”