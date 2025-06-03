Oliver Wyman appoints Dr Chirag Adatia as partner to lead health, life sciences in India

Oliver Wyman, a management consulting firm and a business unit of Marsh McLennan, has announced the appointment of Dr Chirag Adatia as Partner in its Health and Life Sciences and Private Capital practices in India.

Dr Adatia brings over 18 years of experience in healthcare strategy and digital transformation. He was previously CEO for India and emerging markets at THB, a healthcare SaaS company. Prior to that, he served as Partner at McKinsey & Company, where he led the digital Health & Life Sciences and Sales and Marketing practices across multiple Asian markets.

In his new role, Dr Adatia will focus on supporting Indian healthcare clients and investment firms as they expand and transform their operations. He will also lead the development of Oliver Wyman’s Private Capital practice in India, working with investors across healthcare, financial services, technology, consumer products and energy.

Chris Bernene, Global Lead of Health and Life Sciences at Oliver Wyman, said, “The healthcare and life sciences industry is on a strong growth trajectory. Its success is crucial not just to meeting rising local demand, but also to serve patients and physicians globally. Chirag’s deep understanding of the entire healthcare value chain across providers, payers, pharmaceuticals and technology, makes him a powerful addition to our team and our capabilities as he builds the practice, one of our focus areas globally, in India.”

Sumit Sarawgi, Head of India at Oliver Wyman, added, “Chirag’s extensive experience and visionary leadership in healthcare transformation will be invaluable as we continue to help our clients navigate the evolving landscape. His cross-sector perspective, particularly at the intersection of healthcare and private capital, is timely as investors take bolder bets on India. Chirag’s appointment reinforces Oliver Wyman’s commitment to expanding our capabilities in India and supporting investor-backed growth stories.”

Commenting on his appointment, Dr Chirag Adatia said, “Both the healthcare industry and the investor landscape in India are being reimagined. The opportunity to partner with organisations — from providers and payers to pharma companies and private equity firms — to unlock better outcomes through the power of technology, strategy, and superior execution is both a challenge and an opportunity. I look forward to contributing to the firm’s purpose-driven approach and collaborating with colleagues and clients across markets.”

Dr Adatia holds both medical and management degrees and has worked across healthcare systems, providers, and private equity-backed ventures. His appointment marks a key step in Oliver Wyman’s strategy to grow its sector-focused consulting services in India.