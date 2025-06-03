Cipla appoints Prabhakaran Nair as Global Chief Manufacturing Officer

Cipla has announced the appointment of Prabhakaran Balakrishnan Nair as its Global Chief Manufacturing Officer, effective July, 1, 2025. Nair will also join as a designated Senior Management Personnel.

He is currently serving as the Chief of Quality at Cipla’s Indore facility. With more than 34 years of experience in pharmaceutical manufacturing and quality, Nair has held leadership roles focused on regulatory adherence, operational processes, and technology-led quality systems.

Prior to joining Cipla, he held senior roles at Encube Ethicals, ACG Worldwide, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Ipca Laboratories, and Cadila Global.

At Cipla, Nair has played a key role in strengthening the company’s quality frameworks, leading cluster operations, and supporting the integration of AI-based systems in quality management.

According to Cipla, Nair’s elevation aligns with the company’s goal to expand its global manufacturing footprint and maintain regulatory compliance across its 47 plants.